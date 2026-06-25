A new record high temperature has been set for June for the second day in a row as the UK swelters in a punishing heatwave.

The Met Office said temperatures had reached 36.4C at Yeovilton, Somerset, on Thursday afternoon, provisionally making it the UK’s hottest June day on record.

The current heatwave is driven by a “heat-dome” – an area of high pressure that stalls over a region and traps heat – settling over western Europe and bringing extreme conditions across the continent.

Vulnerable

Human-driven climate change, mostly caused by burning fossil fuels, is making such extreme heatwaves more frequent and intense.

Professor Ian Bateman, OBE, Co-Director of the LEEP Institute at the University of Exeter Business School and environmental economist, said: “Carbon dioxide is the atmospheric gas that keeps earth warm at night – but add too much and earth overheats. In 1909 it hit its highest level since the dawn of modern man, and every year since then it gets higher and the earth gets warmer.

"It’s not the temperature alone that threatens us but over the last century the world has been warming at what is very likely to be its fastest speed in the whole history of the earth. This affects everything, not just making us feel hot but disrupting water and ocean cycles, food production and all living things.

"Doing nothing will at very best leave us all impoverished – more likely far worse than that. The irony is that the alternatives, leaving oil and its massive tax breaks behind and investing in renewable energy would lower household bills, make us secure against oil wars, and of course give us a better future.

"Those politicians that argue against this presumably get some personal benefit from persuading people to make themselves poorer, more vulnerable to overseas oil, and give up their future wellbeing.”

Swathe

The new high surpasses both the previous record set on Wednesday, when temperatures reached 36.1C in Gosport, Hampshire, and the long-standing record for June heat which dates back to the infamous summer of 1976.

London Ambulance Service said it had recorded the highest ever number of life-threatening emergencies in its history “driven by the extreme heat” on Wednesday, while doctors have warned of “awful conditions” in NHS facilities in the heatwave.

Schools and nurseries have closed, a hosepipe ban has been brought in for Kent amid surging demand, transport services have been disrupted and one rail operator has urged people not to travel for beach trips because of the extreme heat.

A swathe of England and Wales remains under a rare red warning for extreme heat, for a second day in a row in the face of hot and humid conditions.

Warnings

The Met Office said the new record for the hottest June day could be exceeded again in the coming hours.

Greg Wolverson, deputy chief meteorologist said: “We’ve seen a new provisional June maximum temperature record for a second consecutive day as the heatwave continues.