Ende Gelände's new beginning

The direct action climate network Ende Gelände has returned to frontline national activity in Germany after almost four years of focussing on local campaigns and an intense internal debate about the genocide taking place in Gaza.

The first large scale action camp by Ende Gelände since 2022 went ahead from Sunday, 24 May 2026 through to Tuesday, 2 June in Hamm, Germany.

A total of 2,000 people attended the climate camp, of which around 1,500 people took direct action in five blocks over the last Friday and Saturday of the event. Of these, 500 were internationals from outside of Germany.

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Neo-colonial

The international participants included climate justice organisers from Uganda, Malaysia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Argentina, Kurdistan and the Yukpa Indigenous Communities in Venezuela. Greta Thunburg was also there, and participated in the actions.

The actions were against the weapons industry and new fossil gas infrastructure. The camp had a notable pro-Palestinian stance, a continuation of the shift away from a pro-Zionist position of much of the left in Germany of the last 30 years.

The perspective of the camp and the action days was to connect the dots between the struggle against Germany’s transition from coal to fossil gas with the struggles against militarism and foreign wars of aggression.

The objectives included highlighting how fossil gas is inherently volatile - because it is pegged to international markets in these times of the US’s war on Iran and Russia’s war on Ukraine, and in amidst Isreal’s genocide in Gaza and Palestine and Turkey’s authoritarian war against the Kurds.

The activists also wanted to show how the inherent fossil capitalism of the German state has led to a ‘dash for gas’ in response to the climate movement’s push for an end to coal in a way that relies on the dispossession of people in the global south in areas of fossil gas extraction, amounting to neo-colonial, extractive and unequal global economic power relations between nations.

Pipeline

The camp also raised awareness of the fact fossil gas is not in fact a ‘bridging fuel’ between coal and renewables and leads to energy price hikes, lack of energy security and global instability. That the answer lies with home-grown renewable energy that the climate movement in Germany has been calling on for over 20 years.

The first blockade began at 4:20am on the Friday with the "rainbow finger" blocking the sole entrance and exit to the KNDS steel plant in Mülheim, which contributes to the production of tanks to be sold to foreign aggressors. Many of these tanks have been used by the Turkish regime to suppress the Kurdish freedom struggle.