Activists upstage climate institute launch

The new Climate and Environment Institute was launched today by the University of Exeter to "harness the full extent" of the academic institution's "world-leading expertise" to solve the biggest crisis facing the planet.

The event was interrupted by climate activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesting the sponsorship from the insurance group Howden (pictured). The insurance firm has been repeatedly targeted by XR local groups for "enabling climate-wrecking fossil fuel projects by brokering insurance for oil drilling, coal mining, and oil infrastructure."

Howden clients include what it describes as “multinational mega-corporations” - including oil, gas, petrochemical and shale gas companies. It has more than 100 branches across the UK for home and car insurance.

Shameless

Jonathan Parker, who is studying a Global Sustainability MSc at the University of Exeter, led the stage occupation. He told The Ecologist: "Having a major fossil fuel insurance company at a climate science conference is utter madness.

"After one of the worst heatwaves the UK has ever seen, it should be clearer than ever that we need radical action to ensure a livable future. There should be no place for dirty money in a conference that is serious about real climate action."

Jonathon Porritt, the veteran environmentalist, supported the protest. He said: “The lack of leadership in the insurance industry is despicable. Its shareholders should be rising up in revolt.



“Failing that, citizens should be spearheading that revolt – and why not start with Howden Insurance, and the shameless decision by Exeter University to use some of Howden’s dirty money to sponsor a conference about climate change.”

Sarah Finch, awarded the 2026 Goldman Environmental Prize which honors the achievements and leadership of grassroots environmental activists from around the world, voiced her support for the action.

She said: "Insurers like Howden know the risks associated with burning oil and gas better than anyone. So why are they still underwriting new fossil fuel projects? This is literally driving the climate crisis. Allowing Howden to sponsor the Exeter Climate Forum gives them an undeserved green veneer and is completely inappropriate."

Policymakers

The new institute launch followed London Climate Action Week and fell within a month of record-breaking temperatures across Britain and Europe.

Professor Patrick Devine-Wright, director of the Advancing Capacity in Climate and Environment Social Science project and Professor in Human Geography at the University of Exeter will lead the new institute.