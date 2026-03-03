Cocoa boom, water bust

The Côte d'Ivoire supplies the major chocolate importing nations in Europe and the US, and major brands including Mars, Nestle, Ferrero, Cadbury-Mondelez, Lindt, Ben and Jerry’s (Unilever), Tony’s Chocolonely, Godiva, Hershey’s and Starbucks.

As much as 40 per cent of the world’s cocoa crop is grown in the West African country.

The global cocoa trade had an estimated worth of $130 billion in 2025, with the three main trading companies – Cargill, Barry Callebaut and Olam Group – making profits between $400 million and $3.8 billion the financial year from April 2023 alone.

Bathtubs

Yet Côte d'Ivoire is one of the world’s poorest economies. The United Nations Human Development Index places it 157 out of 191 countries.

A third of the country’s population of 33 million people relies on the cocoa trade directly, which generates 15 per cent of its gross domestic product.

Nearly three quarters 73 per cent of the rural population lacks access to safely managed water, and 86 per cent has no sanitation.

Deforestation caused by the cocoa trade in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana has received widespread attention from campaigners, and the trade is also linked to child labour.

The water footprint of cocoa has received relatively little attention, despite the fact that around 2,400 litres, or 16 bathtubs of water, are needed to produce 100g of chocolate.

Dirty

Cocoa crops need a significant amount of water, meaning that chocolate has one of the largest water footprints of any food product by volume of finished product.

Between 2023 and 2024, a team of Ivorian and international academics and NGOs interviewed farmers, communities and representatives of government and the private sector in Côte d'Ivoire about the impacts of the chocolate’s water footprint.

They found that not a single cocoa-growing community has reliable access to safe water, sanitation, or hygiene facilities, neither on farms, public places, workplaces nor in growers’ homes.

Farming communities they visited have no option but to take drinking water from unsafe ditches, streams and shallow wells. They also lack decent toilets, safe sanitation and handwashing facilities, and there is widespread open defecation.

“We have no water here," Mrs Koua, a cocoa grower from the Moronou Region of Côte d'Ivoire, told the researchers: "The children go on bikes to the well. It might be dirty, but we have no choice – we can’t afford to care about quality.”

Refurbished

Malaria and diarrhoea are common due to the lack of good sanitation, she added.

The research identified that water and sanitation issues are a blind spot for government, cocoa traders and buyers and chocolate companies.