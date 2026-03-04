Climate nears tipping points

Global warming must peak below 2°C then return under 1.5°C as quickly as possible to limit the risk of passing dangerous “tipping points”, experts say.

A new paper by an international team of researchers reviews the latest evidence and concludes that global temperatures must cool to around 1°C above pre-industrial levels in the long term.

Earth systems at risk of tipping include the dieback of tropical coral reefs and the Amazon rainforest, and the melting of permafrost and major ice sheets on Greenland and Antarctica.

Exceed

A tipping point defines when a small change in environmental conditions can spark a transformation that can be rapid and is often irreversible.

Such tipping events could have devastating consequences for people and nature and could rapidly accelerate climate change – leading to further tipping events.

The new review – which builds on a chapter of the 2025 Global Tipping Points Report – warns that up to eight tipping points could be reached below 2°C warming.

The research was led by the University of Exeter, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and the Centre for International Climate Research (CICERO).

Dr Paul Ritche, from Exeter’s Global Systems Institute, and the lead author of the report, said: “It is increasingly likely that global warming will exceed 1.5 °C in the late 2020s or 2030s.

Lost

“The tipping point for several Earth systems could therefore be crossed – at least temporarily. However, tipping does not occur immediately upon crossing a tipping point.

“If we limit the maximum level of warming, and keep the duration of the overshoot short, tipping could still be avoided for many tipping elements of the Earth system.”

Dr Ritchie explained that some systems – such as tropical coral reefs – respond very quickly to higher temperatures and are therefore especially vulnerable to “overshoots”, even when they are short.