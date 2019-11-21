High paying jobs in climate sector

A growing number of highly-paid jobs are being advertised related to climate change and sustainability, a new study suggests.

Jobs such as a chief scientific officer and climate change representative are offering six figure salaries, said jobs site Glassdoor.

Satisfaction

A director of sustainability post was advertised with a salary of £85,000, while a corporate social responsibility manager position was on offer at £44,000.

John Lamphiere of Glassdoor said: "People these days are not just looking for a job, they are looking to align themselves with an organisation and a role that shares their values and beliefs.

"Whether directly or indirectly, these jobs for the climate conscious offer professional opportunities that are both meaningful and offer real job satisfaction."

Alan Jones is the PA industrial correspondent.