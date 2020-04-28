Pledge for Nature in North Devon

The Pledge for Nature project has got off to a flying start and is bringing some positive news in these challenging times.

Communities across the North Devon Biosphere have pledged to plant over 2500 trees, install over 40 bird boxes, 30 bug havens and make space for nature in more than 30 gardens.

Mike Moser, Chair of the North Devon Biosphere Nature Improvement Group said: “This is great news for north Devon’s nature – please encourage your friends, family and colleagues to get involved. Thank you to everyone who has made a pledge so far - from individuals to community groups, and schools to businesses. Let’s make something positive from these difficult times.”

The Taw Fishing Club has put up six nest boxes for dippers and grey wagtails on the upper Taw near Coldridge, Nymet Rowland and Wembworthy. Tom from Dolton has pledged to plant apple, walnut, field maple and alder buckthorn trees to diversify his hedges. Michelle from Barnstaple pledged to plant bee-friendly shrubs in her garden.

Kitty from Northlew pledged to plant 6 - 8 trees of local fruit varieties and sourced locally to make an orchard. And the Environment Agency will be creating two wildflower areas at their Alverdiscott depot.

The group is now excited to announce the next round of seasonal activities (April to June) for local people to get involved in. For example, you can join the Devon Wildlife Trust’s Action for Insects campaign by pledging to reduce pesticide use and make your garden more wildlife friendly.

Devon Wildlife Trust will be providing useful tool kits for individuals, communities and primary schools to find out what you can do to help insects.

You can also use advice from the Butterfly Conservation Trust and Bumblebee Conservation Trust on how to create a wildflower patch - from a seed tray on your window, to a patch on your lawn or a meadow on your lane verge or farm.

Please spread the word by sharing pictures of completed pledges using the hashtag #PledgeforNature via Twitter @PledgeforNature, Facebook and Instagram.

