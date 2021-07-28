The threat of 'business as usual'

Twenty months after declaring a climate emergency and establishing a set of vital signs for the Earth, a coalition of researchers says “unrelenting business as usual” has led to alarming results.

The international team – led by Oregon State University (OSU) and including the Global Systems Institute (GSI) at the University of Exeter – track 31 vital signs, and their latest paper finds record-breaking results in 18 of these.

Records include highest-ever concentrations of key greenhouse gases carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, and lowest-ever ice mass in Greenland and Antarctica.

Symptom

Ruminant livestock such as cows and sheep are at record levels – now numbering more than four billion, with a total mass exceeding that of all humans and wild land mammals combined.

The news is not all bad, however, as fossil fuel divestment and fossil fuel subsidies have improved in record-setting ways.

The researchers call for a phase-out of fossil fuels, and a global carbon price high enough to induce widespread decarbonisation.

"There is growing evidence we are getting close to or have already gone beyond tipping points associated with important parts of the Earth system, including warm-water coral reefs, the Amazon rainforest and the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets," said William Ripple, distinguished professor of ecology in the OSU College of Forestry.

"We need to stop treating the climate emergency as a stand-alone issue – global heating is not the sole symptom of our stressed Earth system.

Tipping

"Policies to combat the climate crisis or any other symptoms should address their root cause: human overexploitation of the planet."

Christopher Wolf, a postdoctoral scholar in the College of Forestry, added: "Priorities need to shift toward immediate, drastic reductions in greenhouse gases, especially methane."

GSI director Professor Tim Lenton said: “The recent unprecedented heatwave in Western Canada and USA provides a stark warning that the climate is starting to behave in shocking, unexpected ways.