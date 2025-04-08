Factory farming and the next global pandemic

Most emerging viral pathogens start in animals. Occasionally, precipitated by human-led behaviours, these pathogens spill over into human populations, where some will cause pandemics.

Recent and ongoing outbreaks such as SARS, Ebola, COVID-19, and now Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza demonstrate that the risks of emerging infectious diseases are escalating with intensity and frequency. We don’t need to look far to understand why.

Human progress recently has been driven by the dominant paradigm of limitless economic growth, the use of nature as a resource sink, and a constellation of values and attitudes that position the human experience as an autonomous zone of existence and the sole repository of intrinsic value.

Hyper-virulent

This prevailing world order results in the systematic production, use, and consumption of non-human animals.

A fictional fantasy exists when it comes to farming. The multi-species, green hills, golden sunshine farm of childhood books and sleek advertising campaigns perpetuate a deeply entrenched cognitive dissonance about food and animals. Behind the myth is one of the most destructive industries in the world.

The mass production of animals for food drives the risk of emerging infectious diseases in three ways. The rapidly increasing demand for animal products means that the ‘livestock’ or food-producing animal population is higher than ever and continues to grow.

Livestock biomass now far outweighs wild animals and birds. The biomass of all the world's wild mammals is approximately a third of pigs alone, and wild mammals make up just four percent of total global biomass.

There are two consequences to this: firstly, livestock hosts increasingly outnumber wildlife hosts for pathogens, and secondly, the emergence of hyper-virulent pathogens is more likely in monocultures involving the mass rearing of genetically identical animals.

Disrupted

A globally adopted system of ‘intensive animal agriculture’ or ‘factory farming’ has met the growing demand for cheap animal products.

Cages, stalls, feedlots, and huge windowless barns house the 98 billion terrestrial animals that live and die on the production line every year.

The trade in meat, eggs, milk, and leather is shadowed by its corollary, extreme suffering. Inherently stressed animals have weak immune systems and low disease resistance.

Combined with high-risk practices such as long-distance live transportation, there is the potential for the perfect epidemiological bridge from which viruses spill over into the human population.

Lastly, the well-documented deforestation and fragmentation of natural habitats to accommodate intensive farming systems mean that food animals now live alongside stressed and displaced populations of demographically disrupted wild animals, presenting more opportunities for zoonotic diseases to emerge.