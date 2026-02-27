Greens celebrate 'victory for hope'

The new Green MP for Gorton and Denton celebrated with supporters after claiming a historic by-election win. Hannah Spencer, a councillor and plumber, emerged victorious for the Greens with 14,980 votes – a majority of 4,402.

Ms Spencer joined party leader Zack Polanski and about 150 supporters at the Niamos Radical Arts Centre in Hulme, Manchester, to thank them for their efforts after she was elected in the early hours of Friday morning.

The plumber turned politician was introduced on the stage by deputy leader Mothin Ali and gave her acceptance speech in front of a green backdrop before cheers from the crowd.

Ms Spencer and Mr Polanski later appeared at a press conference at a wedding venue in Belle Vue where the party leader said they had “torn the roof off British politics”.

He said almost 2,000 Green supporters had been on the ground in the constituency as voters went to the polls on Thursday.

He added: “This is an existential crisis for the Labour Party. No longer can they try and scare people into saying they have to vote for something because they’re worried about the least-worst option.

“A vote for the Greens is a vote both to stop Reform, to stop Labour and for something hopeful and a plan.”

Ms Spencer said their campaign had united people on common ground. "I know in my heart, and everyone knows here, everybody here belongs. Everybody deserves to have their needs met. Everyone deserves a voice in our democracy.”

The politician is due to spend the rest of the day meeting her constituents at her first surgery and thanking voters and community leaders for their support.

Sir Keir Starmer said Labour’s loss in the Gorton and Denton by-election was a “very disappointing result” but vowed to “keep on fighting”.

Karl Turner, the Hull East MP, said the result was “catastrophic”. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “Having the Greens in Manchester is the worst result we could have expected or we wanted, frankly.”

Jeremy Corbyn, a leader of Your Party and former Labour Party leader, said on Bluesky: "Congratulations to Hannah Spencer on a stunning victory. Proud to support a campaign built on hope and humanity. Your Party will work constructively with the Greens, because there is only one way we can bring about real change: together."

Eleanor Barlow is a reporter with Press Association. Brendan Montague is a member of the editorial team of The Ecologist online.