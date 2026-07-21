Gene editing regulations ruled unlawful

The government acted unlawfully when introducing England's new ‘light-touch’ gene-editing regulations, a High Court judgment has found.

The decision casts further doubt over a policy that has already generated controversy over consumer choice, environmental impacts and the future of farming.

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The legal claim was brought by advocacy group Beyond GM alongside two organic farmers and an ethical consumer.

Organic

They argued that ministers had failed to properly investigate the consequences of removing longstanding safeguards relating to transparency, traceability, labelling and regulatory oversight for gene-edited crops and foods.

In its judgment, the High Court found that the Defra farming minister responsible for introducing the regulations had been repeatedly misadvised by officials about the scope of his legal powers. As a result, the minister proceeded on the basis of an incorrect understanding of the options available.

The court concluded that decisions taken on that basis were irrational and unlawful. Had the minister not been given “erroneous” information, the court added, he might reasonably have considered a materially different range of options, including stronger measures relating to transparency and labelling.

The court recognised that the absence of mandatory labelling and traceability places additional significant burdens on organic and non-organic supply chains, making it more difficult and costly for farmers, food businesses and consumers that seek to avoid genetically modified products, as well as for all exporters of agricultural products that seek to export to the EU.

This is particularly significant for organic producers, who remain legally obliged to exclude genetically modified organisms from their production systems.

Transparency

The judgment could have far-reaching implications for any realignment between Britain and the EU.

If the government can achieve its proposed ‘carve out’ of the precision breeding regulations, British farming and food businesses will suffer because proposed new EU rules on gene editing are still more stringent in several areas than those that apply in England. If the carve out is not possible, the British regime will have to be revised to align with the EU rules.

The court also recognised – importantly and for the first time in case law – that organic farming is not merely a technical standard or certification scheme, but a distinct and fundamental set of values which the Regulations make much more difficult to maintain.