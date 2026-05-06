Labour inaction on poison weedkillers

Campaigners are calling for the British Government to ban the spraying of glyphosate on crops at harvest following studies linking it to cancer and other illnesses.

Glyphosate – commonly known for being the active ingredient in the product Roundup – is used by some farmers to tackle weeds, but it is also often sprayed on crops to dry them out at harvest time.

The Soil Association warned that this left residues in foods such as bread, breakfast cereal, and beer, with nearly half of crop samples tested in Britain across wheat, barley and oats containing the chemical.

Weedkillers

Use of glyphosate as a pre-harvest drying agent was banned in the EU in 2023, and campaigners are calling on the government to do the same.

Farmers Weekly reported in December that the renewal of glyphosate’s licence in Great Britain was entering a “critical stage”, with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) set to launch a major public consultation ahead of a final approval decision later this year.

The consultation will allow farmers, industry, and farming organisations to comment on the extensive scientific dossier submitted by the Glyphosate Renewal Group (GRG), a coalition including Bayer, Syngenta, Nufarm and five other companies seeking renewal of the active ingredient.

Glyphosate remains approved for use in Great Britain until 15 December 2026, after ministers extended its authorisation to give regulators time to review new data.

Farmers Weekly said farming organisations were preparing to argue for continued access to glyphosate-based weedkillers – including as a pre-harvest desiccant – or moisture absorber – in cereals and oilseed rape, which they say is essential for food security, climate goals, and farm viability.

Sprayed

Glyphosate was labelled as a probable carcinogen by the World Health Organisation in 2015, and in March this year a group of international scientists gathered to review new science published over the last decade.

The expert statement issued after the Seattle Glyphosate Symposium stated that glyphosate and glyphosate-based herbicides (GBHs) harm human health and can cause cancer.

It added: “The evidence that glyphosate and GBHs harm human health at levels of current use is now so strong that no additional delays in regulation of glyphosate can be justified.”

In an open letter, the Soil Association, Nature Friendly Farming Network, Greenpeace, Riverford, The Wildlife Trusts and other environment and health groups have called for the Government to use the opportunity to end pre-harvest desiccation in the UK.

If implemented, this could prevent glyphosate from being sprayed annually on crops covering up to 780,000 hectares – an area five times the size of London – according to estimations by the Soil Association.

Foods

The charity has also launched a petition, and campaigners are calling for urgent support for farmers to ensure their businesses “can continue to thrive” while changing practices, alongside research into alternatives.