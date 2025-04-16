Starmer farmer cuts 'shortsighted and reckless'

Farmers say they have had to abandon planned measures to help wildlife following the abrupt closure of a flagship nature-friendly farming scheme.

Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government, in the form of the Environment Department (Defra), announced in March the immediate closure of the sustainable farming incentive (SFI), which pays farmers in England for “public goods” such as insecticide-free farming, wildflower strips and managing ponds, as it was fully allocated for this year.

It means farmers who were preparing or considering applications for a scheme they did not know would have a cut-off date are now left with financial worries and say they will not be able to implement hoped-for measures for nature.

Detrimental

Richard Sampson, a farmer in Mid Devon whose previous nature-friendly farming arrangement ended on December 31, said he had spent eight hours working through his options for the SFI the week the scheme was closed.

“Obviously it has big consequences. I was planning everything, and all of a sudden what I was planning has gone out of the window.”

Mr Sampson said the closure meant he was now facing a shortfall of thousands of pounds, with a huge strain on his mental health, and detrimental impacts for wildlife on his farm.

On part of his farm, he was planning to sow cover crops and unharvested cereals to provide food for birds, “which would have been fantastic” for them.

But he had been forced to rent it out to a neighbour for growing maize, which he warned would be “completely detrimental, but it’s what I’ve got to do to make an income”.

Plug

Cheshire dairy farmer Caroline Williams was finalising her application to add to her existing SFI agreement with measures she said would have added environmental benefits and income to the farm.

“We’ve got a lot of ponds on our land, and we want to look after those and encourage the natural aquatic species.

“We do in essence, already, but it would have encouraged us to do that bit more,” she said, for example making sure the cattle were not trampling the edges.

Ms Williams was also planning an “integrated pest management” scheme, which focuses on reducing pesticides and controlling pests as naturally as possible, with the income from the two elements of around £8,000 to £10,000 a year.

But the British Government “just pulled the plug on the scheme with no warning”, she said.

Resilient

“It has a real impact for a lot of farmers financially as well as the environment. We want to play our part, we’ve just been discouraged along the way,” Ms Williams said.

Amelia Greenway and her husband Jason, both in their 20s, are new entrant tenant farmers who farm Highland cattle and Mangalitsa pigs in an organic system in a mix of permanent pasture, flood plain and wood pasture on the National Trust’s Killerton Estate in Devon.