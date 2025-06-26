A rebellious summer

Extinction Rebellion (XR) groups around the UK are promising a summer filled with “defiant action”, with targets including insurance companies and private jets.

XR accused politicians of supporting airport expansion and degrading environmental laws while the UK recorded its warmest spring on record and its driest in over 50 years. In response, it is planning “creative, colourful, bold actions” around the country.

A spokesperson for XR said: "Find a protest, block time in your calendar, and join in a season of unity, community, and rebellion."

These include a week of action in July against insurance companies under its Insure Our Survival campaign. This aims to highlight the 20 companies insuring 70% of fossil fuel projects, many of which are based in the City of London.

Campaigners are paying insurers regular visits to convince them to abandon the oil, gas and coal industries completely. XR has recorded a number of wins under the campaign, including insurance giant Zurich halting coverage of new oil and gas projects.

Also in July, XR will march to Oxford Airport to promote a ban on private jets. The airport hosts more than thirty aircraft and helicopters for private charter, according to its website. XR has previously protested against private jets at Farnborough and Inverness airports.

A week of action is planned from Monday 14 July 2025 to highlight rising temperatures’ impact on workers. XRUK is part of the coalition behind the Heatstrike campaign, which is putting pressure on government and employers to set a national maximum working temperature of 30°C (27°C for those doing strenuous work), and a heatwave furlough scheme for when this cannot be met.

Meanwhile, activists in Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole are inviting others to joint them in a ‘funeral for nature’ on 27 July, to mourn the loss of the natural world. Protestors will wear black and walk in silence accompanied by drumming.

