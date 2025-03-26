Agroforestry pioneer in bid to save garden

The Agroforestry Research Trust wants to buy its pioneering garden from landowner the Dartington Hall Trust (DHT) following the latter's shock decision to end a long term tenancy.

The garden, near Totnes in Devon, has a global reputation as a pioneer in agroforestry, a method of growing both trees and food on the same piece of land in a way that can be both more productive, profitable and conserve natural resources compared with monoculture farming.

Martin Crawford, its founder, has been nurturing the garden for more than 30 years. The garden is used for training, with courses on forest gardening, growing nuts and plant propagation.

Security

Crawford is uncertain what would happen to the gardens if he has to move from the site. “We have no idea if they would sell it to someone else. We have to assume the worst - that it wouldn’t continue as a forest garden.

“The garden is the result of 31 years of work. The whole point of a forest garden is to recreate an ecosystem that self-manages, but using plants that are of direct use to us. You can't just start picking it apart - it's an integrated ecosystem, everything's linked up,” he says.

It is open for the public to visit, inspiring people who want to use more ecological-based planting, forest gardens, and perennial crops. It also conducts research on long-term carbon storage in soils and the trees, some of which are now 20m high.

But last week, Crawford received an email from the DHT serving him one year’s notice on his tenancy. This came "out of the blue", tacked onto an email about other issues, he said.

“It was fairly incredible,” he said. However, the trust has since apologised for the way the email was written, he said. He met with Robert Fedder, the interim chief executive at DHT, Nick Harris, the chief operations officer, and Lord David Triesman, the chair of trustees, just last week.

“We had a good meeting last Wednesday. They seemed conciliatory, and also seem to want to sort this out quite quickly. But from our perspective, that means selling us the site, because that's the only way we feel we'll have security in perpetuity,” he said.

Crawford does not yet know how much the trust would want for the land. “It’s two acres of agricultural land, so in theory, it’s not valued that highly.

"In practice, they will probably want quite a lot more than the market value for it because the Dartington Trust is very short of money, and that’s why this has happened. Their priority is to save money at the cost of almost anything else,” he said.

However, the DHT said that it was not planning to evict Crawford, nor does it plan to sell the site to him, or anyone else.

In a statement to The Ecologist, DHT said: “The original communication to Martin was not agreed or authorised by DHT management. When the news broke, we immediately urged him to get in touch to discuss, but in the four days that followed he devoted his energies instead to starting a campaign - a campaign which has been overtaken by events, in terms of our discussions."